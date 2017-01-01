Harvey Weinstein suing The Weinstein Company

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has launched a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company to access records in the wake of the sexual harassment and abuse allegations against him.

The Hollywood executive stepped down as a board member of the production company he co-founded with his brother Bob Weinstein after he was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by over 30 women following eye-opening exposes in The New York Times and New Yorker earlier this month (Oct17).

It has since emerged authorities in London, New York, and Los Angeles are currently investigating sex crime complaints from a number of women and the New York Attorney General has launched a civil rights investigation into the treatment of the company's employees

Actress Dominque Huett has also sued TWC, claiming Weinstein lured her into a Beverly Hills hotel suite and then forced oral sex on her. In the lawsuit, Huett's lawyer Jeff Herman explained his client is suing TWC bosses because he insists they were well aware of Harvey's reputation and should have done more to stop him.

According to TMZ, the 65-year-old is seeking documents that could aid his defence and protect company bosses from liability in any of the potential criminal or civil cases that could arise from the investigations.

Weinstein is requesting all of his emails and full employment file in the lawsuit which was filed on Thursday (26Oct17) in Delaware’s Court of Chancery. He reportedly wants the documents to help prevent any "unjustified settlements," because he's "in a unique position to offer insight, and further explain and contextualize his emails."

Weinstein has admitted to engaging in inappropriate behaviour, but has denied many other allegations against him, including sex abuse and rape.