Tom Hanks to star in sci-fi movie Bios

Tom Hanks is to star in upcoming science fiction movie Bios.

The Oscar-winning actor has signed on to take a lead role in the project, which will be directed by Miguel Sapochnik, according to Variety.

With a script from Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, Bios will be set on a post-apocalyptic Earth and follow a robot who is built to protect the life of his dying creator's beloved dog. Hanks will play the robot engineer, with the film set to delve into themes of love, life, friendship and what it means to be human.

Robert Zemeckis and Kevin Misher are to produce the flick, with shooting set to take place in early 2018. No other casting details have been announced, nor a possible release date.

Sapochnik made his directorial debut with 2010 feature Repo Men, starring Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. Yet, he is perhaps now best known as a director for HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, and won the prize for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, for helming episode Battle of the B**tards. He is expected to return to direct at least two episodes, or possibly three, of the eighth season of the hit TV show.

Meanwhile, Hanks continues to maintain his busy shooting schedule and can next be seen as Ben Bradlee in The Post, a movie inspired by true events which tells of a cover-up that pushed America's first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between journalist and government. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film stars Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, and Sarah Paulson, and is slated to hit cinemas in early 2018. Hanks, 61, is also working on voice-acting parts for Toy Story 4 and The David S Pumpkins Halloween Special, as well as A Man Called Ove, a remake of the 2015 Swedish film about a cranky retired man who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbours.