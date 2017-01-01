Megan Fox: 'Getting fired from Transformers was career low point'

Megan Fox has admitted getting fired from the Transformers movie franchise was the "low point" of her career.

The 31-year-old actress starred as Mikaela Banes in 2007's Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen in 2009, before getting replaced as the lead female by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for the third offering Transformers: Dark of the Moon in 2011.

Her departure from the films came after she compared director Michael Bay to Hitler and then refused to apologise, which she told America's Cosmopolitan magazine was due to her "Joan of Arc" complex.

"That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without – 'that thing' – I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did," she admitted. "All I had to do was apologise – and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see (that) it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

Since her Transformers days, Megan has starred in films including Friends with Kids, The Dictator and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Her stunning appearance and curvy figure sees her frequently offered "sexy" on-screen roles, but Megan explained that she never wants to take on a part that could be considered "degrading" to women.

"I still get offered a lot of 'genius strippers' and 'funny escorts' by guys in the business," she said. "But I don't want to be involved with something genuinely degrading. Or that (which) encourages negative sexual ideals about women. Old-school male attitudes towards women – it's still in all the adverts. When my kids grow up, hopefully that attitude will be gone."

Megan, who has three sons with husband Brian Austin Green, also told Cosmopolitan that she is hopeful men can take on more sexual roles in films going forward.

"'It's just a biological fact: sex does sell. But I wish it was more gender equal. I'm happy to buy some sex, too," she smiled. "It's not wrong, it just needs to go both ways. Women shouldn't have to carry the burden. And I think we have so far."