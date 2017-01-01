Kristin Davis still hopeful for third Sex and the City movie

Kristin Davis is still hopeful that a third Sex in the City movie will be made.

The first film based on the hit TV show dropped in 2008, with a controversial sequel, which received negative reviews from critics and audiences over its portrayal of Muslim women, following two years later.

Kim, who plays man eater Samantha Jones in the franchise, has made it clear how unwilling she is to get involved in another feature, even claiming she isn’t friends with the rest of the cast, but Kristin hasn’t ruled out returning to her alter ego Charlotte York Goldenblatt just yet.

"I'm just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other," she explained to E! News. "We still… maybe we'll figure out something to do, I don't know, it would be great.

"I just feel like it's a positive thing all the way around. I'm sad that we're not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I'm so grateful for it."

Kristin's positive remarks come after Kim urged producers to recast her character, saying: "Another actress should play it... Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

However, TV mogul Ryan Murphy, who worked with Sarah on hit TV show Glee, had another idea for how to get around Kim's absence from a third film, quipping during an interview at the New Yorker Festival last month (Sep17): "Just do one where Samantha is dead."

Blogger Perez Hilton also seemed on board with that concept, tweeting "‘RT if you think #SexAndTheCity should make a third movie and just kill @KimCattrall’s character!", which Kim herself then retweeted.