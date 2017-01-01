Susan Sarandon was 'fine' with Kate Winslet touching her cleavage

Susan Sarandon was "perfectly fine" with Kate Winslet touching her cleavage at an awards ceremony.

A photo of Kate reaching out to gently pat Susan's chest while actor Michael Shannon stood in the background emerged online following the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the snap quickly going viral on social media outlets.

Kate previously explained that her action was "shameless" and spontaneous, and Susan shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (26Oct17) that she wasn't bothered when the British star decided to cop a feel.

"I don't know if she was trying to see if they were real? It was lovely. (But) I felt bad for him (Michael) because he was kind of caught in the middle," she said, adding that the Titanic actress appeared to be in "awe" of her.

"We kind of feel like we know each other, the women that survive in this business for any amount of time. So, it felt perfectly fine, it didn't feel strange at all. I would have had a problem if it was a guy, I have to admit, that wouldn't have been welcome."

Over the course of her career, Susan has won acclaim for her roles in films such as The Client, Bull Durham and Stepmom. But there are a few films that fans constantly ask her about.

"The thing that I love the most is that there's some people that are like crazy for Thelma & Louise, some focus on The Rocky Horror Picture Show, some people love Dead Man Walking. And then there are people that loved me in Alien – and I wasn't in that so there you go," the 71-year-old stated, going on to share that she is often mistaken for Alien star Sigourney Weaver.

At present, Susan is promoting upcoming comedy A Bad Moms Christmas, which also stars Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn. And she only decided to join the cast after Kathryn sent her a handwritten note begging her to play her mother in the movie.

"Which of course I completely fell for because she was just so sweet," she added.