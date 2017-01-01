Ruby Rose defends herself against body shamers

Ruby Rose has called for an end to people criticising her body, insisting it spreads "terrible energy".

The Australian star has always had a slender physique, which she often shows off in stomach-baring ensembles on the red carpet.

But her latest look came under fire after she posted a photo of herself at the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (25OCt17) on Instagram, rocking a pair of black trousers and a black bralette complete with a jacket hanging over her shoulders.

Ruby's taut tummy was on full display, though many followers called her out for being too slim and setting 'unrealistic goals' for young girls.

One user, known as tall_artsy_boy, explained that he'd looked through the comments, full of a mixture of compliments and criticism, and said, "You gotta take a look at yourself because (don’t take this the wrong way. I love you.) you are so famous and when people see how skinny you are it can make them want to not eat and then they do and it’s so unhealthy. Be that person that inspires people to recover from an eating disorder. Not develop one. I know that you understand what I’m saying."

However, it seems the Orange Is the New Black actress didn't comprehend what he meant, as she replied to him directly asking how she was meant to "inspire" people to overcome a condition that she knows nothing about, referring to the eating disorder.

She stated that she's happy to encourage others to go plant based and stop tucking into "the nasty processed food, fast food and cancer causing foods", continuing to state, "I can inspire them not to drink soda or alcohol and how to train well.. but maybe you can train yourself to stop seeing what you think is the only way to achieve someone else’s body type. Everyone is different. Even my own self is different month to month.. enough of this already. It spreads terrible energy and pushes the exact agenda you’re claiming to want to stop."

Plenty of fans rushed in to defend the 31-year-old though, with many praising her for defending herself against people slamming her figure.