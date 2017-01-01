Rose McGowan: 'I will not be silenced anymore'

Rose McGowan has vowed to continue fighting against sexual harassment and abuse in her first public appearance since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke earlier this month (Oct17).

The former Charmed actress is one of many stars who have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault, following the publication of an expose in The New York Times.

And on Friday (27Oct17), the actress took the stage at The Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan to give a rousing speech about her alleged experiences.

"I have been silenced for 20 years," she said. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I'm just like you. Because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand."

"It's time to rise," she added. "It's time to be brave in the face of unspeakable actions. From one monster we lock away to another."

The actress urged audience members to be diligent about speaking out about their own experiences.

"Name it. Shame it. Call it out. Join me," she continued. "Join all of us as we amplify each other's voices."

And she called on women in Hollywood to take on more leadership positions.

"We are given one view," she said. "I know the men behind the view and they should not be in your mind and they should not be in mine. It's time to clean the house... We will not go away. I am brave and I am you."

In the New York Times expose, it was reported that the 44-year-old had reached a settlement with Weinstein when she was 23, over "an episode in a hotel room" at a film festival.

She publicly alleged he had raped her on Twitter earlier this month. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Rose was set to receive the Ad Astra Award at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita, Arkansas earlier this month (Oct17), but she cancelled her appearance due to "compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case".