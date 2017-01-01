Simon Cowell released from hospital, suffering from concussion

Simon Cowell is suffering from a concussion after falling down the stairs at his home on Friday morning (27Oct17).

The X Factor judge reportedly fainted as he was walking down the stairs at his London home, and the emergency services were called at around 8am local time, according to The Sun Online.

Simon was later spotted on a stretcher wearing a neck brace as paramedics took him to the hospital, where he underwent tests.

Cowell has since been released and insists he will be fine, but he has not elaborated on what made him faint.

"I've got a bit of concussion," he said outside of his home. "I feel better now."

Cowell's partner Lauren Silverman is on her way back to London from New York City, according to People magazine.

Meanwhile, the X Factor's live shows kick off on Saturday (28Oct17), but Cowell does not know if he will be well enough to sit on the judging panel alongside Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh.

"I will be back, but I don't know about tomorrow," he added.