Vince Vaughn got too comfortable with comedy roles

Vince Vaughn’s recent change in acting roles came about when he started to say no to the comedy films he was most associated with.

Movies like Swingers, Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story helped Vince become the go-to guy for funny flicks, and while all of those were a critical successes, in recent years he’s had a string of flops which widely missed the comedy mark.

Vince’s casting as career criminal Frank in the second series of True Detective marked a turning point for the 47-year-old, and he can next be seen showing off his serious side in crime thriller Brawl in Cell Block 99.

"I did less and said no to some things I would have just said yes to before. I think I got a bit comfortable for a while,” he confessed to Britain's Esquire about what prompted his career change.

For Brawl in Cell Block 99, Vince had to bulk up and lose his trademark dark hair to play Bradley Thomas - a drug dealer who ends up in jail.

Asked if the prospect of an Oscar nomination attracted him to the physically demanding role, Vince insisted award chatter didn’t play a part in him accepting the film.

"I just really liked the story, so I had to do the head shaving and physical stuff because those things came with it,” he shrugged.

While he’s turned his back on comedy for now, the star still has a soft spot for his past movies, especially his breakout role in Doug Liman and Jon Favreau’s 1996 classic Swingers.

"That was the moment I no longer felt like an unknown actor,” he recalled. "(Swingers) makes you excited to date and to meet someone. Even though the technology and the language has changed, it still shows what it's like to be vulnerable with women, and it feels honest."