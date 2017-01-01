Andrew Garfield left confused while filming Under the Silver Lake

Andrew Garfield often found himself wondering what on earth was going on while making his upcoming movie Under the Silver Lake.

The British actor stars in the neo-noir crime thriller alongside the likes of Riley Keough and Topher Grace, with It Follows director David Robert Mitchell at the helm.

Little is known about the plot of the film, other than it features a missing woman, but Andrew didn’t hold back when discussing what it was like working on the project.

“It’s wild. Don’t think about it, just come,” he gushed to Vulture. “It’s the weirdest, wildest, most unique thing I’ve been a part of.

“During the production, there were so many days where I was like, ‘What the f**k is going on today?’ But you go with it because David is a visionary. He really knows who he is and what he wants to see, and he’s very specific and clear, which I really appreciated. I was able to fully relinquish control and let him tell me what he wanted...”

He went on to compare David’s methods and techniques as similar to Twin Peaks creator David Lynch’s.

Before its release next year (18), fans can see Andrew in Breathe, the real-life story of late polio sufferer Robin Cavendish and his wife Diana’s efforts to improve the lives of those suffering from the disease.

It marks Andy Serkis’ debut behind the camera, and Andrew had nothing but praise for him too.

“I was sent the script and they were kind of eager for me to read it because they wanted to make it quite quickly,” Andrew recalled. “I didn’t imagine it was something I wanted to do. It wasn’t until I started reading that I thought, ‘Oh dear, there’s no choice but to do this.’ It’s one of the most profound film scripts I’ve ever read and one of the most profound stories I’ve been aware of.”