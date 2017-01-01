Scarlett Johansson tears up learning about fate of Jewish family members

Scarlett Johansson was left emotional after learning about distant relatives who died during World War II, as part of a genealogy TV show.

The Avengers star appears on an upcoming episode of Finding Your Roots and in a sneak peek, Scarlett learns that her Jewish great-grandfather's brother died in the Warsaw Ghetto during the war.

The ghetto is described as "a 1.3-square mile area sealed off from the rest of the city, where authorities forced all of the city's Jewish residents to live", and the actress discovered the conditions were "squalid" as over 400,000 Jews lived there at its peak. However, only 20,000 survived, according to researchers at PBS, the network behind the show.

"Wow, that's sad," the actress says as she fights back tears after learning several of her family members perished in the ghetto. "And I promised myself I wouldn't cry. But it's hard not to."

Scarlett's great-grandfather worked as a grocer in New York during the war, but his brother remained in Poland.

"I mean, you really couldn't imagine the horror," she continued. "It's just so crazy to imagine... It's crazy to imagine that Saul would be on the other side selling bananas on Ludlow Street. And how different it would be being in America at that time. The fate of one brother versus the other."

During the show, the 32-year-old star also learned more about her father's Danish relatives, but she explains getting to hear the story about her mother's family roots makes her feel more connected to them.

"It makes me feel more deeply connected to that side of myself, that side of my family," she says. "I didn't expect that."