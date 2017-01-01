Kourtney Kardashian regularly seeks Kanye West’s counsel on her fashion choices

Kourtney Kardashian frequently seeks advice from her brother-in-law Kanye West on her fashion choices.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with The Kardashians star is known for her stylish ensembles and regularly consults her famous sisters, who include Kim, Khloe and fashion model Kendall Jenner.

But surprisingly, the person whose advice the mother of three most relies on is the Goldigga rapper.

“I text him photos and ask if he likes my outfit,” she shared in an interview with Grazia magazine. “Or, if we’re all hanging out, I’ll show him different looks.”

Kim has credited Kanye with improving her style, and has previously shared how he encouraged her to “dress sexier”, which could explain Kourtney’s increasingly risque outfits of late. And when Kanye and Kim began dating, the 40-year-old Yeezy designer famously decided to throw out a heap of her clothes and shoes. No word on whether he’s ruthlessly edited Kourtney’s wardrobe yet, but the eldest Kardashian sibling, whose latest project is a ‘70s inspired fashion range for Pretty Little Thing, is very confident in his styling abilities.

“He’ll give me really good advice, like, ‘You’ve done that kind of look already, change those pants.’ He’ll make such a good suggestion and I will take his advice,” she continued.

Kanye has been keeping a low profile since he quit his Life of Pablo tour in November last year. He was hospitalised for "temporary psychosis" caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation, just weeks after wife Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France.

Meanwhile, Kourtney did little to dispel the rumours of multiple pregnancies in the family, even humorously fanning the flames some more by jokingly exclaiming, “I'm pregnant!” during the interview with the British magazine.

Sister Kim is expecting a baby by surrogate, and both Khloe and Kylie are reportedly in the family way.