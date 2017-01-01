Matt Damon misses BAFTA salute due to family emergency

A "family emergency" forced Matt Damon to miss a special honour at Friday night's (27Oct17) Britannia Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Bosses at the British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the organisation which hosts the event, were due to present The Martian star with one of its most prestigious accolades, the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film.

House of Cards star Kate Mara, who starred alongside Matt in The Martian, gave a touching speech about her co-star and accepted the award on his behalf, explaining that he had had to travel back to his Boston hometown "urgently".

Calling the star "a true leader", she told the glamorous audience, "Unfortunately Matt has urgently needed to travel to Boston and couldn't join us tonight. As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first. So our thoughts are with you, Matt, and much love from your friends here in LA."

Matt had found time to pre-record a special video message which was then played. In it, he shared, "I found out about this award six months ago and I was just so incredibly honored to receive it and I was really looking forward to tonight. Unfortunately, I had to go back to Boston for a family emergency. I'm really sorry not to be with you tonight. Thank you for this wonderful honor and I hope you have a lovely evening. See you soon."

Other honorees at the star-studded event included The Crown's Claire Foy (British Artist of the Year), comedian Aziz Ansari (Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy), Kenneth Branagh (Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award), Selma director Ava DuVernay (John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing), and Mary Poppins star and acting legend Dick Van Dyke (Britannia Award for Excellence in Television).

Meanwhile, this isn't Damon's only recent family emergency. In April (17), his daughter was stung by a jellyfish while the family was in Australia staying with Thor star Chris Hemsworth.