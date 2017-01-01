Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner buy multiple new properties - report

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner have splurged millions on new Californian flats, according to a Saturday (28Oct17) Los Angeles Times report.

The newspaper shares that the units are part of a development called Avanti in Calabasas, just north of Los Angeles, where several members of the famed reality TV family own property.

Bosses behind the unfinished complex describe it as “an exclusive community of 72 luxury flats in the heart of Calabasas" and the gigantic property is rumoured to include Italian-style design elements.

Kim and Kris made off-market deals for at least three properties in the complex, according to the report, with Kris spending the most - more than $3 million (GBP2.3 million) for two properties, while Kardashian shelled out $1.6 million (GBP1.2 million) for one. The development will likely feature high-end shops and restaurants alongside the residences.

The big property transaction follows last week's (ends27Oct17) news that E! TV has renewed the family's reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, for three more years until 2020. Variety editors reported that a network insider described the enormous deal as worth "less than $100 million", suggesting the famous relatives have each received a substantial pay day.

If Kris and Kim intend to live in their properties, they will have use of a pool, spa, private cabanas and an outdoor fireplace. Units, meanwhile, include private decks and balconies and amenities described by editors at property website Realtor.com as "resort-style".

Kim currently lives close to Calabasas, in Hidden Hills, in a $20 million (GBP 15 million) mansion she bought and renovated with her husband, Kanye West. Kanye also named a recent Yeezy clothing line Calabasas in a tribute to the town.