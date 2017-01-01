Corey Haim's mother blasts Corey Feldman

Late star Corey Haim's mother blasted her son's close friend Corey Feldman on Saturday (28Oct17), calling him a "scam artist".

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday (28Oct17), Judy Haim tells editors she is appalled that former child star Feldman is trying to raise $10 million (GBP7.6 million) for a documentary about paedophilia (adults having sex with children) in Hollywood.

Corey Haim and Corey Feldman rose to fame in the 80s after starring together in films like 1987 horror hit The Lost Boys. The pair later starred in a TV reality series, The Two Coreys, which aired from 2007-8. Tragic Haim died in 2010, aged only 38, from pneumonia.

Feldman has alleged for years that the pair were abused by older men in Hollywood when they were still under the age of sexual consent. Those accusations have resurfaced in the wake of ongoing entertainment industry sex scandals which have seen hundreds of women accusing Hollywood moguls including disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and writer/director James Toback of improper sexual conduct. Several actresses have gone so far as to accuse Weinstein of rape.

"He's (Corey) been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died," Judy tells the outlet. "Now he wants $10 million to do it?" she rages. "Come on. It's a long con. He's a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he'd share the information he has with the police."

There has been bad blood between the pair since July 2016 when Judy sent a cease and desist letter and threatened to sue Feldman if he did not stop mentioning her son's name in the media.

Judy, who does not dispute that her son was abused though she insists there was only a single incident, fumes in the interview that Feldman is disrespecting survivors of sexual assault with his refusal to "name names - ever". She also suggests his current campaign was established to divert attention away from his misdemeanour charge for marijuana possession earlier this month (Oct17). Feldman has claimed the marijuana in question was the property of "a member of my crew" who had a legal prescription for the drug.

"I don't understand how the press that's now giving him all of this attention isn't getting it," Judy continues. "It's all a distraction."

Feldman quickly shot back at Judy in several furious tweets on Saturday, calling his late friend's mother a "bad woman who vehemently protects evil". He concluded, "ONLY GOD CAN SHOW U (you) IN UR (your) HEARTS WHAT THE TRUTH IS! NOT ABOUT $, NEVER WAS!"

The Goonies star will appear on U.S. morning show Today on Monday (30 Oct17) to talk about his fundraising campaign and the forthcoming documentary.