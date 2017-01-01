Gary Oldman was initially overwhelmed by Darkest Hour costume

Gary Oldman was initially overwhelmed by the outfit he had to wear to play Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Directed by Joe Wright and written by Anthony McCarten, the upcoming war drama stars Oldman as the British political figure, and follows his early days as Prime Minister and retells a crucial moment against Adolf Hitler's army at the beginning of World War II.

Oldman had to transform into Churchill for the role using costumes and prosthetics, but he has admitted that the hair and make-up artists pushed the likeness a little far at the beginning.

"We went full-on Churchill," he told Empire magazine. "But the more I resembled him. The weirder it looked. You've lost me. So we had to pull it back.

In the Darkest Hour, Oldman is joined by Kristin Scott Thomas as Churchill's wife Clementine, Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI and Lily James as Elizabeth Layton, Churchill's personal secretary. When it came to his casting in the film, he admitted he laughed at the idea at first.

"Not because I didn't think I could do it. I knew I could play him, but the physicality was crazy," the London-born actor added.

Wearing a fat suit and layers of make-up wasn't the only challenge Oldman had while shooting the film, as he also had to take up smoking cigars as Churchill did, which took a toll on his health.

"It's like a mindset you have, like running a marathon," he recently explained during an interview with Variety Studio Presented by AT&T. "Once in it, it was very comfortable apart from a bout of nicotine poisoning. It's not pretty. Especially when you're in a fat suit."

Darkest Hour opens in cinemas across the U.S. from 22 November (17).