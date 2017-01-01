Penelope Cruz struggled to master accent for Versace biopic

Penelope Cruz struggled with mastering an Italian accent for the upcoming Gianni Versace biopic.

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace will explore the tragic murder of the fashion icon by serial killer Andrew Cunanan in 1997, with Edgar Ramirez taking on the role of Gianni, Ricky Martin playing his partner Antonio D'Amico and Penelope portraying Gianni's sister Donatella Versace.

While Penelope loved having the opportunity to tackle the part, she has admitted that learning to speak with a very specific accent proved to be a challenge.

"Sometimes you get the new scenes three, four days before you shoot. So that's a new thing for me. It's a lot of dialogue, in my second language, but with (Donatella's) accent, which is Italian," she told Esquire magazine of the show. "I have played an Italian woman before, in Italian, in Don't Move...I am familiar with the language. I speak Italian. But still, it was a big challenge."

While she may play an Italian onscreen and speak the language, Penelope is adamant that her heart lies in Spain. The star enjoys her life in Madrid, as she feels she can better protect her life with husband Javier Bardem, and their children, Leo, six, and four-year-old Luna from the spotlight.

"I go to the supermarket, I walk here, I go everywhere I want to," the brunette beauty said of her life in Spain. "That's why I prefer to live here. L.A. is difficult. I love L.A., New York and London, but you have to live in the place where you can have more of a normal life, and raise your family that way."

In addition to her role in the Versace series, Penelope has recently wrapped a role in Murder on the Orient Express and is preparing to start shooting Todd Solondz's Love Child.