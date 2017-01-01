Dwayne Johnson: 'I took on Jumanji role to honour Robin Williams'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took on a role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to honour late actor Robin Williams.

The Fate of the Furious actor stars alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas in the movie, which is set to take place 20 years after the original. Williams starred as Alan Parrish in the 1995 film about a boy that gets trapped in a board game and Johnson reveals he wanted to be a part of the new movie to pay tribute to Williams, who died in 2014.

"It was the opportunity that we had to introduce Jumanji to a whole new generation," he said at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con on Saturday. "Also, too, it was my personal way of really paying homage and respect to the one man who created the Jumanji magic to begin with, Mr. Robin Williams."

Last year (16), Johnson revealed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will include a reference to Robin's character.

"An important thing that I want to be honest and bring up is Robin Williams," he wrote on Instagram. "The love and respect I have for this man is boundless. You have my word, we will honor his name and the character of 'Alan Parrish' will stand alone and be forever immortalized in the world of JUMANJI in an earnest and cool way."

The original Jumanji film also starred Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt and Bradley Pierce as characters who teamed up with Alan to take on the games' perils including man-eating plants, vicious monkeys and a sadistic hunter.