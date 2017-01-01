Lion leads AACTA nominations with 12 nods

Garth Davis’ touching real-life tale Lion has blazed its way to the top of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) nominations with 12 nods.

The 2016 film stars Dev Patel as a young Indian man named Saroo living in Australia after being adopted, who tracks down his birth family using Google Earth. Nicole Kidman and David Wenham star as his adoptive parents, who welcome Saroo into their home when he loses his family as a boy after falling asleep on a train.

The awards Lion is up for include; Best Direction, Best Supporting Actor for Patel and Best Supporting Actress for Kidman. Due to the release date of the movie, Kidman and Patel have already gone home victorious with these honours after winning gold at the AACTA International Awards in January (17).

Lion received six Oscar nominations, but went home empty-handed earlier this year. However, it picked up two BAFTAs; Patel winning a gong for Best Supporting Actor and Luke Davies for Best Screenplay (Adapted).

Winners of the seventh AACTA Awards will be announced in December at two events in Sydney, starting with the Industry Luncheon on 4 December, followed by the AACTA Awards Ceremony two days later.

Kidman is also nominated for her guest role in TV show Top of the Lake: China Girl, with the second series of the acclaimed drama up for a further 10 awards, including Best Lead Actress for Elisabeth Moss.

The full list of movie nominees are as follows:

Best Film Presented By Foxtel:

Ali's Wedding - Sheila Jayadev, Helen Panckhurst

Berlin Syndrome - Polly Staniford

Hounds Of Love - Melissa Kelly

Jasper Jones - Vincent Sheehan, David Jowsey

Lion - Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

Best Direction:

Ali's Wedding - Jeffrey Walker

Berlin Syndrome - Cate Shortland

Hounds Of Love - Ben Young

Lion - Garth Davis

Best Lead Actor:

Stephen Curry - Hounds Of Love

Ewen Leslie - The Butterfly Tree

Sunny Pawar - Lion

Osamah Sami - Ali's Wedding

Best Supporting Actor:

Don Hany - Ali's Wedding

Dev Patel - Lion

Jack Thompson - Don't Tell

Hugo Weaving - Jasper Jones

Best Supporting Actress:

Frances Duca - Ali's Wedding

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Jacqueline McKenzie - Don't Tell

Susie Porter - Hounds Of Love

Best Original Screenplay:

Ali’s Wedding - Andrew Knight, Osamah Sami

The Butterfly Tree - Priscilla Cameron

The Death and Life of Otto Bloom - Cris Jones

Hounds of Love - Ben Young

Best Adapted Screenplay

Berlin Syndrome - Shaun Grant

Don’t tell - James Greville, Ursula Cleary, Anne Brooksbank

Jasper Jones - Shaun Grant, Craig Silvey

Lion - Luke Davies

Best Cinematography

Hounds of Love - Michael McDermott

Jungle - Stefan Duscio

Lion - Greig Fraser

Red Dog: True Blue - Geoffrey Hall

Best Editing

Australia Day - Nick Meyers

Berlin Syndrome - Jack Hutchings

Hounds of Love - Merlin Eden

Lion - Alexandre de Franceschi

Best Sound

Jasper Jones - Liam Egan, Trevor Hope, Robert Sullivan, Yulia Akerholt, James Andrews, Les Fiddess

Killing Ground - Serge Lacroix, Cate Cahill

The Lego Batman Movie - Wayne Pashley, Rick Lisle, Fabian Sanjurgo, Michael Semanick, Gregg Landaker

Lion - Robert Mackenzie, Glenn Newnham, Nakul Kamte, Andrew Ramage, James Ashton, Mario Vaccaro

Best Original Music Score

Ali’s Wedding - Nigel Westlake

Berlin Syndrome - Bryony Marks

The Butterfly Tree - Caitlin Yeo

Lion - Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O’Halloran

Best Production Design

Berlin Syndrome - Melinda Doring

The Death and Life of Otto Bloom - Ben Morieson

Jasper Jones - Herbert Pinter

Lion - Chris Kennedy

Best Costume Design

Berlin Syndrome - Maria Pattison

Dance Academy: The Movie - Tess Schofield

Jasper Jones - Margot Wilson

Lion - Cappi Ireland