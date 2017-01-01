Lion leads AACTA nominations with 12 nods

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
Garth Davis’ touching real-life tale Lion has blazed its way to the top of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) nominations with 12 nods.
The 2016 film stars Dev Patel as a young Indian man named Saroo living in Australia after being adopted, who tracks down his birth family using Google Earth. Nicole Kidman and David Wenham star as his adoptive parents, who welcome Saroo into their home when he loses his family as a boy after falling asleep on a train.
The awards Lion is up for include; Best Direction, Best Supporting Actor for Patel and Best Supporting Actress for Kidman. Due to the release date of the movie, Kidman and Patel have already gone home victorious with these honours after winning gold at the AACTA International Awards in January (17).
Lion received six Oscar nominations, but went home empty-handed earlier this year. However, it picked up two BAFTAs; Patel winning a gong for Best Supporting Actor and Luke Davies for Best Screenplay (Adapted).
Winners of the seventh AACTA Awards will be announced in December at two events in Sydney, starting with the Industry Luncheon on 4 December, followed by the AACTA Awards Ceremony two days later.
Kidman is also nominated for her guest role in TV show Top of the Lake: China Girl, with the second series of the acclaimed drama up for a further 10 awards, including Best Lead Actress for Elisabeth Moss.
The full list of movie nominees are as follows:
Best Film Presented By Foxtel:
Ali's Wedding - Sheila Jayadev, Helen Panckhurst
Berlin Syndrome - Polly Staniford
Hounds Of Love - Melissa Kelly
Jasper Jones - Vincent Sheehan, David Jowsey
Lion - Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Best Direction:
Ali's Wedding - Jeffrey Walker
Berlin Syndrome - Cate Shortland
Hounds Of Love - Ben Young
Lion - Garth Davis
Best Lead Actor:
Stephen Curry - Hounds Of Love
Ewen Leslie - The Butterfly Tree
Sunny Pawar - Lion
Osamah Sami - Ali's Wedding
Best Supporting Actor:
Don Hany - Ali's Wedding
Dev Patel - Lion
Jack Thompson - Don't Tell
Hugo Weaving - Jasper Jones
Best Supporting Actress:
Frances Duca - Ali's Wedding
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Jacqueline McKenzie - Don't Tell
Susie Porter - Hounds Of Love
Best Original Screenplay:
Ali’s Wedding - Andrew Knight, Osamah Sami
The Butterfly Tree - Priscilla Cameron
The Death and Life of Otto Bloom - Cris Jones
Hounds of Love - Ben Young
Best Adapted Screenplay
Berlin Syndrome - Shaun Grant
Don’t tell - James Greville, Ursula Cleary, Anne Brooksbank
Jasper Jones - Shaun Grant, Craig Silvey
Lion - Luke Davies
Best Cinematography
Hounds of Love - Michael McDermott
Jungle - Stefan Duscio
Lion - Greig Fraser
Red Dog: True Blue - Geoffrey Hall
Best Editing
Australia Day - Nick Meyers
Berlin Syndrome - Jack Hutchings
Hounds of Love - Merlin Eden
Lion - Alexandre de Franceschi
Best Sound
Jasper Jones - Liam Egan, Trevor Hope, Robert Sullivan, Yulia Akerholt, James Andrews, Les Fiddess
Killing Ground - Serge Lacroix, Cate Cahill
The Lego Batman Movie - Wayne Pashley, Rick Lisle, Fabian Sanjurgo, Michael Semanick, Gregg Landaker
Lion - Robert Mackenzie, Glenn Newnham, Nakul Kamte, Andrew Ramage, James Ashton, Mario Vaccaro
Best Original Music Score
Ali’s Wedding - Nigel Westlake
Berlin Syndrome - Bryony Marks
The Butterfly Tree - Caitlin Yeo
Lion - Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O’Halloran
Best Production Design
Berlin Syndrome - Melinda Doring
The Death and Life of Otto Bloom - Ben Morieson
Jasper Jones - Herbert Pinter
Lion - Chris Kennedy
Best Costume Design
Berlin Syndrome - Maria Pattison
Dance Academy: The Movie - Tess Schofield
Jasper Jones - Margot Wilson
Lion - Cappi Ireland