Eva Longoria breaks her leg on Spanish holiday - report

Eva Longoria has been wearing a medical boot of late because she reportedly broke her leg during a holiday in Spain.

The former Desperate Housewives actress has been seen wearing the walking boot on a number of occasions this month (Oct17) but she hasn't explained how she sustained the injury.

However, sources close to the star have now revealed to The Blast that she broke her right leg in Spain, and doctors were able to set the bone so it could heal properly and she could make a quick recovery.

Eva reportedly went right back to work, guest directing episodes of TV sitcoms The Mick and L.A. to Vegas, without the medical boot, but she aggravated tendons around the broken bone, so she was instructed to wear a boot for three weeks as standing without support could slow down her recovery.

The 42-year-old, who is reportedly planning to continue working during the recovery process, was first pictured with the boot last week, and even sported it with her glam look at the launch for her celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves' new Los Angeles salon.

She shared pictures from event, which was also attended by Victoria and David Beckham, but made no mention about the boot she was wearing with her black pinstriped jumpsuit.

However, Victoria mentioned it, by sharing a picture of the pair and writing, "Nice boot!! Love u @EvaLongoria X #fashionforward," followed by crying with laughter emojis.

Eva was also spotted wearing the boot to the 10th annual Eva's Heroes Casino Night, a fundraising event in Texas to support her charity, which helps those with intellectual special needs.