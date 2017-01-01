Star Wars fans convinced Adam Driver has revealed a spoiler

Adam Driver has left Star Wars fans in shock after apparently revealing a spoiler from the upcoming instalment.

The 33-year-old actor is returning to his role as the menacing Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi, after making his debut in 2015's The Force Awakens.

Also making a second appearance in the franchise is Daisy Ridley as heroine Rey, with loyal viewers convinced Adam revealed her true identity during an interview with Britain's GQ magazine.

Speaking about how The Force Awakens filmmaker J.J. Abrams approached his character, who is the son of the late Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia and Harrison Ford's Han Solo, Adam explained, "I remember the initial conversations about having things 'skinned', peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo's pretending to be on the outside is not who he is. He's a vulnerable kid who doesn't know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he's playing a role. J.J. had that idea initially and I think Rian (Johnson, new director) took it to the next level."

Then, appearing to drop a huge unknown fact about the origins of Rey, who was last seen handing a lightsaber to Jedi Luke Skywalker, Kylo's uncle, Adam added: "You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who's hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices."

Fans aired their frustration and confusion on Twitter after reading the interview, with one user commenting, "I know I didn't just see Adam Driver spoil Rey's identity and origin. I KNOW I didn't just see that," while another mused, "did adam driver really just leak part of rey's origin story by saying she's a princess".

However, others were convinced that former Girls star Adam was referring to his alter ego's mother, Princess Leia, as one fan tweeted, "My take, Adam Driver is talking about Leia and her relationship with her Son and her father. It isn't about Rey."

All cast members sign a non-disclosure agreement before filming and are sworn to secrecy throughout production.