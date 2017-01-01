Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles, and Nicole Kidman among Glamour's Women of the Year

Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles, and Nicole Kidman are among those named as Glamour Magazine's 2017 Women of the Year.

Each year editors at the U.S. publication honour women for their achievements in a variety of fields, with Gigi, 22, Solange, 31, and Nicole, 50, among those who will be celebrated on 13 November (17) at a ceremony at New York City's Brooklyn Museum.

In an article announcing this year's choices, Glamour's editor Cindi Leive reflected on a year in which sexism has dominated the headlines and praised the honourees as women who, "Aren't waiting for the world to change; they're getting the job done themselves."

Also named on the list was Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, late-night TV host Samantha Bee, astronaut Peggy Whitson, Italian fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, Syrian refugee activist Muzoon Almellehan and the organisers of January's (17) Women's March.

As an honouree, Solange penned an article for the magazine explaining the inspiration behind her 2016 album A Seat at the Table, a deeply personal record which addressed racism and sexism.

She wrote, "There's such a dated, tired narrative that women are taking a risk by standing up for themselves. But I felt so much freedom in speaking my truth...I didn't care what I had to lose."

Profiled by the publication, Nicole elaborated on her decision to champion female filmmakers.

"As an actor, you're only as good as the things you're offered and there just weren't any women offering me things," she said. "So, when you dissect that, you realise there aren't women offering you things because they don't have the opportunities."

Feminist activism has exploded in 2017 in response to events including the elevation of Donald Trump to the U.S. Presidency and some of Hollywood's biggest names going public with sexual assault and harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Announcing this year's honourees, the Glamour editor wrote that she hoped women now felt they could overcome sexism and "step forward to be leaders".