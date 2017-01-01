Colin Farrell opens up about the fears he faced during addiction battle

Colin Farrell has warned of the "violence" and "madness" that could stem from men who are unable to cope with their fears.

The Irish actor has tackled his own demons in the past, checking into rehab at the end of 2005 to be treated for addiction to painkillers and recreational drugs.

He’s since recovered and cleaned himself up, but The Lobster star acknowledges that what he experienced isn’t uncommon for men in the spotlight.

“It is pretty much a garden variety tale of an addict, I suppose. And having an addiction and not knowing as a man what to do in a male-dominated society that puts worth and high value on emotions of alpha behaviour and pack mentalities and such,” he explained to newspaper the Irish Independent. "And it becomes carcinogenic. You know, if we as men don't know how to deal with fears then it becomes carcinogenic. It results in violence and all sorts of madness.”

Discussing why he sought expert help, the 41-year-old noted he had “had it” and was “done” with the lifestyle, and he was eventually unable to find the “handbrake” to put a stop to things.

Colin was still coping with the aftermath of his habits when he began working on 2008 flick In Bruges, admitting he was in “a bit of a fog” when he first met director Martin McDonagh.

Luckily the pair bonded and the filmmaker tapped the actor to star in Seven Psychopaths alongside Woody Harrelson, Christopher Walken and Sam Rockwell four years later.

Now living in Los Angeles Colin has other ways to unwind, as he said, “I go into nature a lot, man. I go into nature a lot. I find nature pulls the steam out of you and f**ks it over its own shoulder. I go on road trips and go to the cinema and hang out with my kids."

Colin is a father to son James, 14, and eight-year-old Henry from two previous relationships.