Donna Karan apologises for 'huge, huge mistake' of Weinstein comments

Fashion designer Donna Karan regrets the "huge, huge mistake" she made by appearing to defend Harvey Weinstein from multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, insisting she cannot apologise enough.

The disgraced movie mogul was accused of being a sexual predator in an initial expose in The New York Times in early October (17), and more than 60 women have since come forward with allegations of harassment or assault against the producer.

Karan hit headlines days after the Times piece rocked Hollywood, when she was first asked to comment on the accusations made against her longtime friend at the CineFashion Film Awards, telling one reporter that some women are "asking for trouble" with the way they dress. She also described Weinstein and his now-estranged designer wife, Georgina Chapman, as "wonderful" people.

Her remarks sparked a backlash online, and Karan subsequently backtracked, blaming jet lag for making her "confused" as she answered questions on the red carpet.

Now she has attempted to clear up the controversy once and for all during an interview on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

"First, I want to say how sorry I am," she stated at the top of the chat, which aired on Monday (30Oct17). "What I said is so wrong, and not who I am. I made a huge, huge mistake."

Karan, 69, maintained she had been "exhausted" when she offered up her comment, which she had only based on rumours she had heard about Weinstein's alleged behaviour, and declared she was completely unaware of the severity of the accusations, which cost him his job as the head of The Weinstein Company production firm he had co-founded.

"I walked into a situation that I wasn't prepared for - in any circumstances whatsoever," she said.

"What Harvey did is completely, completely unacceptable... I heard a whisper, but there were whispers all over (the entertainment industry)... It wasn't until a day and a half after (her red carpet appearance) that I truly heard about it. That's my honest truth. I didn't know."

Karan vowed never to comment on situations she knows little about ever again, and insisted her apology was genuine and not just an attempt to save the reputation of her own-named label.

"It's not about my brand," she insisted.

Weinstein, 65, previously acknowledged he behaved inappropriately in the past, but has continued to deny allegations of non-consensual sex.