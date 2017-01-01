Corey Feldman hints at identity of one of his abusers

Former child star Corey Feldman has alleged one of the men who abused him as a kid now works for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

The Goonies actor has long maintained he and his late best friend Corey Haim were molested by industry executives while they were growing up in the movie industry, and now he is preparing to officially name the perpetrators if he can raise $10 million (£7.5 million) via a crowdfunding campaign. The aim of the TRUTH project is to make a film about the sexual abuse of children in Hollywood to raise awareness about the problem, and cover the costs of hiring bodyguards and a legal team to protect Corey from any potential retaliation.

Corey discussed his plans during a new interview on America's Megyn Kelly Today talk show, during which he was repeatedly encouraged to name names in an effort to prevent the alleged abusers from going after the actor before he could make their identities public.

Relenting to the pressure, he decided to drop a couple of big hints about one of his reported molesters: "(He) ran a child's club in Hollywood...," said Corey. "I just found out that he's working for the L.A. Dodgers."

The star didn't share any further information about the man's identity, insisting he can only do so once he has the money to hire lawyers to deal with any fall-out.

"Once I have legal protection, I'm happy to do it all," the 46-year-old declared.

Earlier in the interview, Corey claimed he had told police in Santa Barbara, California about the Hollywood abusers back in the early 1990s, but they failed to act on the information as the encounters didn't take place under their jurisdiction.

He also took aim at members of the media for reportedly covering up the scandals.

"There's other names; again, I've told these names to the police," he said. "I told the names to investigative reporters. Nobody has ever put it out there. They cover it up. They protect it."

Feldman's TRUTH Campaign on Indiegogo has so far raised just over $160,000 (£121,000), with two months still to go.