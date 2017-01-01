Kim Kardashian to be interviewed on TV by superfan Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is to sit down for a chat with Kim Kardashian as the guest host of U.S. late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live this week.

Kimmel is taking a week off to be with his wife and their young son as he undergoes heart surgery, and the comedian has invited a string of celebrity pals to stand in for him.

Retired basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal will host Monday night's (30Oct17) show with Mila Kunis as the guest, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl will front the Halloween episode with Kristen Bell and Alice Cooper, and Channing Tatum will take charge on Wednesday with Ellen DeGeneres as his guest.

But the week will wrap up with Jennifer interviewing Kim.

Lawrence is a self-professed superfan of Kim's reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and recently explained she turned to her guilty pleasure after tough days on the set of her latest thriller Mother!

"This was really overwhelming, and so we made a little Kardashian tent that could be my happy place," Jennifer said.

Kim was clearly thrilled to discover the Oscar winner was a fan, posting a video of Lawrence talking about her love for the show on her Snapchat account and adding the caption: "OMG is this real?!"

Jennifer told Vogue that the "Kardashian tent" she was referring to was a tent that had "pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop - and gumballs."

In 2015, the actress' friends surprised her for her birthday with a visit from Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner, who posted a photo of the two of them laying on a bed on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday you piece of s**t... God I love you #Jenniferlawrence Thanks for making this night a night to remember... even if we did get caught... I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!!"

Lawrence recalled, "People start singing Happy Birthday and Kris Jenner comes out holding my cake. It was the closest I've ever come to losing consciousness. I had no idea! I'd never met her before, but we've always watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And then Kris Jenner and I sang Build Me Up Buttercup on karaoke."