Paris Roman Polanski retrospective disrupted by protesters

A retrospective of Roman Polanski's films in Paris, France was disrupted by protesters on Monday (30Oct17) following fresh rape allegations against the director.

A group of 80 people gathered outside the Cinematheque Francaise to oppose the filmmaker's appearance at the opening of the exhibition, which will showcase Polanski's work next month (Nov17).

According to Reuters, the protesters held signs with slogans like "If rape is an art, give Polanski all the (French film award) Cesars".

Two members of the feminist group Femen exposed their breasts while shouting "No honours for rapists" as Polanski made his way into the cinema. They were quickly ushered away by security staff.

Polanski was on hand to present his new film, Based on a True Story.

The launch of the exhibition came as two new alleged victims claim they were assaulted by Polanski when they were underage.

Former actress and model Renate Langer claims Polanski raped her in 1972, when she was 15 years old, while Marianne Barnard recently became the fifth woman to make abuse allegations against the director, who fled America in 1977 and has lived in exile ever since after pleading guilty to statutory rape. He admitted to unlawful sexual intercourse with 13-year-old Samantha Geimer at a Hollywood party at a pre-trial hearing.

Barnard has made an official report about the alleged assault with the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division sex crimes unit, and has also launched a petition calling on the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to revoke Polanski’s membership.

Last week (ends27Oct17), Polanski’s lawyer released a statement about the latest allegations. He admitted Polanski engaged in a sexual relationship with Geimer but denied the claims made by Langer and Barnard.