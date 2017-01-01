NEWS Pet Sematary remake lands directors Newsdesk Share with :







Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have reportedly been tapped to direct a remake of Stephen King's Pet Sematary.



The author's 1983 horror novel was previously brought to the big screen in 1989 by filmmaker Mary Lambert, with King penning the script and actor Dale Midkiff playing the father who buries his son (Miko Hughes) in a pet cemetery in the hope of resurrecting him.



Rumours of a remake under Paramount have been rife for some time and now, according to Variety, the project has landed directors in the form of Kolsch and Widmyer, the duo behind 2014's Starry Eyes.



Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has worked on Transformers and G.I. Joe films will apparently produce alongside Mark Vahradian, whose credentials include Deepwater Horizon and the RED movies. While Alexandra Loewy of Paramount will executive produce based on a script by Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich.



No castmembers have been confirmed yet, and a potential release date remains a mystery.



Pet Sematary will follow in the footsteps of this year's (17) film remake of King's novel It, which was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1990 before making its silver screen debut. Bill Skarsgard plays the terrifying child-eating clown Pennywise, while Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard stars as a young man looking for his friend's little brother. King himself has given the project his approval, noting it's scarier than he expected.



Also released this year was The Dark Tower starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, based on the writer's book series.



King's books Carrie, The Shining, Misery, and The Green Mile have also been adapted into full-length features over the years.

