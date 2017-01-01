Mila Kunis' daughter Wyatt has no idea what her mum does for a living

Mila Kunis' three-year-old daughter Wyatt is clueless about her famous mother's job.

The 34-year-old actress, who has starred in films including Black Swan, Friends with Benefits and Forgetting Sarah Marshall has been unable to share her work with her daughter as her movies are not appropriate for children.

Mila, who also shares 11-month-old son Dimitri with husband Ashton Kutcher, admitted in an interview on chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday that it will be a long while before Wyatt is able to watch her new film A Bad Moms Christmas, which also stars Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Christine Baranski.

“My daughter has no clue what I do for a living,” Mila admitted to guest host Shaquille O’Neal, who was standing in for an absent Kimmel. She jokingly added Wyatt probably thinks “mommy gets hair and make-up for a living” because the glam trailers are the only places she visits on set.

“There are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now and she says ‘That’s silly, why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?'” the mother-of-two recalled of her daughter's reaction to ads for the film.

“I don’t even know how to explain to her what I do for a living so I don’t know when she’s gonna see my movies because none of them are okay. I clearly don’t make movies for children,” she sighed.

Show host Kimmel was absent after booking the week off in preparation for his son Billy's heart surgery. Billy was born last April (17) with heart defects that required immediate surgery and another operation at about six months.

However, the follow-up operation has been postponed as a precaution after the family was stricken with colds.

Guest hosts filling in for Kimmel will also include Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.