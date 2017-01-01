Jessica Alba's daughters 'stoked' about baby brother news

Jessica Alba's daughters are "stoked" that she's expecting a baby boy.

The 36-year-old actress is pregnant with her third child with husband Cash Warren. She recently revealed she's having a boy, and admitted during a pre-taped appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, airing on 7 November (17), that her daughters Honor, nine, and six-year-old Haven, are thrilled with the news.

"My six year old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister," Jessica said. "So, she’s stoked about that - and she doesn’t have to compete with another girl."

Jessica is also more than a little excited about having a boy herself. Opening up to the chat show host, the Sin City star admitted that she longs to mirror the relationship her girls have with their dad with her baby boy.

"For me, the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more," she quips. "When he comes home, they’re like, 'Daddy!' It’s like a party," she laughed. "When I come home, they’re like, 'Oh, hey Mom.' I’m like, 'I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!'"

The parents-to-be have already been trying to come up with suitable names for their third child, after deciding to continue their tradition of picking unusual monikers which also begin with 'H'.

"So my husband's name is Cash, that's his actual real name on the birth certificate," Jessica said during an August (17) appearance on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So our kids had to have unusual names that also were words. For some reason, we chose 'H'. It has to be single or double syllable, has to be an 'H', and it also has to be a word."

The couple wed in 2008.