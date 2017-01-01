Amber Heard accused of evading deposition in London Fields lawsuit

Amber Heard has been accused of dodging a deposition session in the long-running lawsuit over her movie London Fields.

The Rum Diary star's film was due to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, 2015, but it was pulled from the schedule at the last minute after director Matthew Cullen filed a lawsuit against the producers, accusing them of tampering with the film without his permission.

In late 2016, the producers responded by filing a $10 million (£7.6 million) lawsuit against Amber for alleged breach of contract, conspiring with the director, and for refusing to attend promotional appearances. Amber later countersued producer Christopher Hanley and his wife Roberta, who wrote the movie adaptation, claiming they made a secret cut of the movie which featured nude or sex scenes using a body double of her - a violation of her contract.

Hanley filed a motion on Friday (27Oct17) to force Amber to sit for a deposition, claiming she was given notice that she would need to do one back in March but she has been repeatedly postponing or not agreeing to a date to give her testimony under oath due to her busy filming schedule.

"Thus, it has become clear that Heard will not make herself available unless ordered to do so by this Court," his attorney Mathew Rosengart wrote in the motion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hanley's production company also wants the California federal court to hit the 31-year-old with $70,000 (£53,000) in sanctions to punish her for allegedly being evasive.

"We look forward to taking Ms. Heard's deposition, when she will have to answer, under oath, for her tortious and other misconduct, which damaged the film and cost millions of dollars in damages," Rosengart told New York Post gossip column Page Six in a statement.