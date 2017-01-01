Tessa Thompson open to Black Panther crossover movie

Tessa Thompson is keen to see a movie featuring characters from both Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

The actress has won praise for her portrayal of bounty hunter Valkyrie in the latest instalment of the Thor franchise, and will also appear in future films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, Tessa has now revealed that she has set her sights on making a crossover film with the cast of the upcoming Black Panther, including Chadwick Boseman, who portrays the title character, and Michael B. Jordan, who plays supervillain Erik Killmonger.

"The worlds are colliding more and more," she told Entertainment Tonight, noting that she also worked with Michael and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on 2015 boxing movie Creed. "I think we're constantly going to just pitch to Marvel how to get all of the characters in one movie and see what happens."

Tessa is rumoured to have a role in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, which is due out in April 2018. But she also wants to expand her presence in the MCU further, and has floated the idea of an all-female superhero movie to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

"I'm really into Valkyrie when she's a part of The Fearless Defenders," the 34-year-old said, referring to the comic books series which centred on the Valkyrior, a team of superheroes led by Valkyrie and Misty Knight. "I think it would be fantastic to have an all-star female team which includes Brie Larson... Let's get Tilda Swinton. Lupita (Nyong'o) is in there. Just a really bada*s group of women."

While Tessa is loving getting involved in the MCU, she admits there is one downside to playing a superhero - the costumes. In particular, she finds working with capes to be a real drag.

"I know that sounds like... a weird superhero problem that we don't think about. You just trip on them and then the wind machine gets going and it smacks you in the face," she laughed.