Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell were forced to dress up as Frozen queen for Halloween

Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell buckled under the pressure from their daughters and agreed to hop into Elsa costumes for Halloween.

The Bad Moms co-stars are actually good moms in real life and they went all out to dress up as the popular character from animated film Frozen to please their little girls.

Mila tells ET Online her efforts to convince her daughter Wyatt to consider other costume options in the months leading up to the spookiest night of the year failed.

"I was like, 'Buddy, what do you want to be for Halloween?' and she's like, 'I'm going to be Cinderella, and you're going to be Elsa'." Mila explains. "I was like, 'No, that's cute, so you're going to be an awesome superhero and mom is going to be, like, Han Solo,' and she's like, 'Yeah, OK'. Cut to yesterday. I was Elsa and Wyatt was Cinderella."

Kristen, who voiced Elsa's sister Anna in Frozen, also tried to employ similar tactics in a failed bid to persuade her four-year-old Lincoln to reconsider her mum-and-daughter costume choices.

The 37-year-old desperately attempted to convince little Lincoln her onscreen persona Anna was equally as cool as Elsa, but her efforts turned up empty.

"Of course I did," Bell deadpans when asked if she took her daughter's preference for Elsa personally. "I said, 'Number one, you are a kid - you are supposed to have your finger on the pulse. You are two years too late. What's hot, what's new, you gotta fill me in'..."

However, Kristen admits she couldn't keep her heart from melting when Lincoln requested they trick or treat in matching costumes.

"She was like, 'Mommy, you have to be Elsa, please, 'cause I want to be Elsa', and she really likes matching," the proud mum gushes. "Like, she was wearing a green dress today, so I chose green eye shadow. Like, we have a thing."

Kristen and Mila are currently promoting the Bad Moms sequel, Bad Moms Christmas.