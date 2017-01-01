Nicole Kidman: 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer is the weirdest movie I've ever made'

Nicole Kidman had no idea how to act out her role in new comedy The Killing of a Sacred Deer, because the script was the strangest she had ever read.

The actress stars as the wife of a surgeon, played by Colin Farrell, who is accused of murdering a patient on the operating table. After the death, the family becomes entangled in a sinister magical spell that forces them to choose a relative to sacrifice as payment for the life the physician took, and Kidman admits translating the screenplay into comedy had her at a loss when she stepped on set to film director Yorgos Lanthimos' latest release.

"I was like, 'Yorgos, I have no idea how to play this as a comedy'," she tells USA Today with a laugh.

Nicole leaned on co-star Colin, who starred in the director's equally bizarre 2015 romantic comedy drama The Lobster, for acting direction throughout the filming process.

"(Colin constantly told me), 'This will be like nothing you've ever experienced'," she adds.

The Academy Award-winning actress was also left in shock when it came to following Yorgos' direction and having "general anaesthetic" sex with her co-star. During the sterile lovemaking scene her character, Anna, had to mimic a passed-out patient on the operating table.

"(That scene is) really strange and says so much about the relationship," she explains. "I was at first going, 'Oh, no, I don’t want to have to do that,' but I also relished the idea because it was so unique and compelling."

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which also stars Alicia Silverstone, is currently on limited release across America in cities like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.