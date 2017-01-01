Lily Collins cast as killer Ted Bundy's girlfriend

Actress Lily Collins is set to star opposite Zac Efron as the girlfriend of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

Baywatch hunk Efron signed on to play the notorious American psychopath in upcoming movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile back in May (17), and now the Rules Don't Apply actress has landed the part of Bundy's live-in lover, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

Joe Berlinger will direct the independent drama from a screenplay by Michael Werwie. The script previously spent time on Hollywood's infamous Black List - a collection of the most-liked motion picture screenplays not yet produced.

The story will be told from the perspective of Kloepfer, who denied the accusations against her man for years, but eventually turned Bundy in to the police.

The movie will be produced by Nicolas Chartier and Ara Keshishian for Voltage Pictures, alongside Michael Costigan of Cota Films.

Chartier previously told Variety.com he was sure Efron would give a memorable performance in what will be his edgiest role to date.

"I have been trying to work with Zac Efron for a long time," he said. "From his dramatic turn in The Paperboy to his hilarious performance in Neighbors, he continues to impress audiences and critics alike with his extraordinary versatility and range. We couldn't be more excited to see him in this amazing role."

Bundy was regarded by many of his young female victims as handsome and charismatic, traits that he exploited to win their trust. Shortly before his execution in 1989 - after more than a decade of denials - he confessed to 30 homicides committed in seven U.S. states between 1974 and 1978, although the true victim count remains unknown.

Production on Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is set to begin in January (18).