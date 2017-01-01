Woody Harrelson's LBJ a big hit for the former U.S. President's daughters

Former U.S. leader President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughters have given Woody Harrelson's portrayal of their late dad a big thumbs up.

Director Rob Reiner has screened the new film for Lynda Bird and Luci Baines, and he was delighted by their responses.

"The first time we showed it was at the LBJ library in Austin, Texas and Luci Baines was there," the filmmaker tells Blogtalk Radio. "I was so nervous. She was sitting there in the front row and after the film was over Woody and I go up onstage for a Q&A (question and answer session), and I said, 'Before you ask us anything I just have to hear what Luci Baines thinks of this film because I'm dying'.

"She stood up and she's very petite and tiny and very formal and she said, 'The man I saw on the screen tonight was the man I knew'. I could've died right there. It was everything I had hoped."

Baines also told Rob that he captured the relationship between her mother and father perfectly, stating, "That was the way they were with each other."

Reiner reveals he studied historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's biography of Lyndon Johnson to perfect the characters in his film.

"She was in the Johnson White House and went down to his ranch in Texas after he left office," the director explains, revealing she knew the President and First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson - portrayed in the film by Jennifer Jason Leigh - as well as anyone.

Meanwhile Reiner admits he thoroughly enjoyed tackling history and politics in LBJ.

"I'm like a news junkie and political junkie," he adds.