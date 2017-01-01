Jessica Biel: 'I need more wine to get me through the terrible twos!'

Jessica Biel is in need of "more wine" as her son Silas goes through the terrible twos.

The 35-year-old actress is mother to the two-year-old with husband Justin Timberlake. And despite their celebrity status, Jessica and Justin still have to deal with the ups and downs of parenthood that all other mothers and fathers face.

"Silas in the midst of the terrible twos," Jessica groaned to Entertainment Tonight. "There's a lot of 'No' going on in my house... It can be tough."

Jessica is currently gearing up to open a kid's CAMP (Centre for Art, Music and Play) at her Los Angeles restaurant Au Fudge in mid-November (17). And she thinks more places like that are needed for both kids and parents to let off steam.

"We (need more) wine, friends, more places like this, where you can just sit back and let them go crazy, because they just need to go crazy for a while," she smiled.

Jessica, Justin and Silas are the epitome of family goals and dressed up as Woody, Buzz and Jessie from Toy Story to celebrate Halloween. In terms of their marriage, Jessica and Justin are happier than ever, with The Sinner star revealing when she knew her SexyBack beau was "the one".

"We had been dating for a little bit... There was just a moment when I called a girlfriend and I said, 'I'm going to marry this guy,'" she smiled. "I don't necessarily know why, but I think a lot of people feel that way. It's not a tangible moment where you're like, 'This is it,' it just is, somehow."

Jessica will also be front and centre when Justin performs the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year (18). And she's more than a little excited about watching her spouse on stage at such a big event.

"It's going to be good," she promised. "I guess I could be a little bit biased, but I think he puts on the best show of anybody. I'm just excited for him to have a really incredible place to perform and play some great stuff."