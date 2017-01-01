Kellan Lutz refuses to strip off onscreen

Kellan Lutz has a nudity clause in his contracts because he doesn't think getting naked for a role is necessary.

The Twilight hunk has never shied away from taking his top off to showcase his abs on film, but he takes issue with going any further because he doesn't want his fiancee Brittany Gonzales to get upset with his onscreen antics, like he used to with previous actress girlfriends.

"God gave me this body. He gave me the genetics. He gave me the ability to work out. He gave me the drive to do what I do, so I'm going to do it until he takes me out of it," Kellan told Straight Shuter, according to Extra.

"And I also have boundaries for myself and my fiancee. I have dated actresses. Seeing them making out with other guys or sex scenes, it kills my heart. And if that makes you a brilliant actor and win awards - I don't want awards."

He also refused to strip because he doesn't think it is necessary, and makes sure he has a clause in his contracts.

"I just don't think nudity needs to happen," he explained. "For me, I don't need to walk out of a shower showing my ass."

Kellan, 32, previously dated Australian actress Sharni Vinson and his 90210 co-star AnnaLynne McCord.

The actor was rumoured to be engaged to Brittany in September (17) after they were reportedly overheard talking about their upcoming nuptials and she was seen wearing an engagement ring.

He later confirmed the speculation during an appearance on comedian Steve Harvey's talk show in early October. The host referred to Brittany as Lutz's fiancee and the actor responded, "Yep, (she's the) light of my life. "