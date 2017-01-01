Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn accuse Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and assault

Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn are among six women who have gone public with sexual harassment and assault allegations against producer Brett Ratner.

The Species actress, now 43, has claimed in an article published in The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday (01Nov17) that the Hollywood executive forced her to perform oral sex on him in his New York apartment when she was 19-year-old model and he was a music video director in his early 20s.

She alleges they were watching a movie with friends at his apartment and she fell asleep and when she woke up, everybody else had left. When she got up to leave, he blocked the doorway and began touching himself and made her perform the act.

"He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me," she said. "At some point, I gave in and he did his thing."

Olivia had previously written about her encounter with Ratner in her 2010 book, although she didn't name him. Ratner later denied her claims but said in an interview that he had "banged her".

Olivia claimed that when she was an aspiring actress in 2004, she delivered a meal to his trailer on the set of After the Sunset and he masturbated in front of her. He also allegedly told her at a 2010 party that he "came" over magazines she had been on the cover of.

She told the publication the rumours they have been intimate had annoyed her so much, she want to join the voices of other women who have been coming forward with such allegations after the expose about producer Harvey Weinstein.

"It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit," she said. "You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore."

In the article, actress Jaime Ray Newman alleges Ratner "graphically described giving me oral sex" while they were passengers on a flight in 2005, while Katharine Towne, who previously married to Charlie Hunnam, claimed Ratner came onto her at a party at his house in 2005 and then followed her into a bathroom after she excused herself.

Eri Sasaki said when she was working as an extra on Rush Hour 2 he ran his fingers across her stomach and suggested she went into a bathroom with him, while background actress Jorina King said she went to Ratner's trailer to discuss getting a speaking part and he said he needed to see her breasts.

Ratner has "categorically" denied their accounts via his lawyer Martin Singer, who wrote, "I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment... Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client."