Julia Roberts proud of daughter for donating hair to sick kids

Julia Roberts had a proud mom moment when her 12-year-old daughter Hazel donated her hair to a charity providing wigs for sick children.

In an interview with InStyle magazine, the Pretty Woman star praised Hazel’s decision to cut her hair and give it to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit organisation that provides wigs for children suffering from hair loss caused by medial conditions.

"That's a big deal for a girl who's about to be 13 and has this cascading blonde hair that gets commented on a lot," she explained. "But she's so good and brave. She sees it as something else."

Julia has three children with her husband of 15 years Danny Moder; twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (Finn) and 10-year-old Henry.

The star is also proud of how her offspring dealt with the death of their grandmother, Julia’s mother Betty Lou Bredemus, in 2015.

"We were all really with her every minute up to the end, laughing with her and just having this insanely fulfilling experience," she recalled. "My kids' perspective on it was incredibly nourishing for me. I was their age when my dad died. Death was so mysterious and weird and scary.

"It was treated in a very strange way back then. I just absolutely wanted them to have the opposite experience with their grandmother. Danny was totally supportive in that. It was a completed experience they had with their grandmother as opposed to an interrupted experience."

Julia turned 50 last week (end29Oct17), but has no plans to slow down and objects to being questioned about her age as she feels her male contemporaries don't get the same hassle for simply getting older.

"I always love my birthday," she shrugged. "There's nothing different about this birthday than any other one. Really, people? Are we still in that space? Did anyone go over this with George Clooney or Brad (Pitt) before their 50th birthdays?"

Asked what her tips are for happiness, the contented star said: "Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends. Those would be the three keys to joy."