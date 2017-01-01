Asia Argento and Amber Tamblyn applaud Brett Ratner accusers for speaking out

Actresses Asia Argento and Amber Tamblyn are praising the women who have taken aim at filmmaker Brett Ratner for alleged sex acts, insisting they've been "waiting for" someone to take down the Hollywood power player.

Actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn are among six women who have come forward with accusations of sexual harassment and assault, which were detailed in a Los Angeles Times article on Wednesday (01Nov17).

Ratner has "categorically" denied their accounts via his lawyer Martin Singer, but Argento, who has accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself on her at the the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France 20 years ago, is grateful the allegations are being made public.

"This article is what we've all been waiting for @BrettRatner - you've been f**king busted," Argento writes on Twitter.

"Weinstein himself crowned you king of the pigs, @BrettRatner," she adds alongside a picture of Ratner and Weinstein. "Looking forward to hear your lame excuses/apologies for your hideous crimes."

Meanwhile, Tamblyn claims she knows another accuser who didn't want to be interviewed for the expose.

"I know a woman who was too scared to go on record for this story," she adds on the social media site. "I stand with them all. This is not easy to do."

Meanwhile, film producer Arthur Sarkissian, who worked with Ratner on the three Rush Hour films, admits he is "shocked" about the allegations against the director.

"I've known Brett for 22 years, maybe even 23, and he was best man at my wedding," he tells Deadline. "I'm so sad and so disturbed right now because I don't want this to be true.

"He's a very likeable guy. He is very loyal and has a heart of gold. I have never ever seen him grope, grab or do anything of the sort. Has he been flirtatious? Yes. I've seen him flirt, but I cannot believe what I'm reading... I'm really horrified."