Eddie Redmayne to become a father for the second time

Actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah are expecting their second child together.

The Theory of Everything star's representative confirmed the happy news of their impending family expansion on Wednesday (01Nov17).

“Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child,” the spokesperson told PageSix. No other details about the baby, such as a gender or due date, were revealed.

The notoriously private couple welcomed its first child, daughter Iris, last summer (Jun16), and Eddie previously revealed he is loving fatherhood.

"She is heaven," he gushed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It's worth it because, occasionally, there's that amazing thing where it's three o'clock in the morning and you go in, and you're sort of gently furious, and then you get a little smile, and your heart breaks a bit, and it's totally worth it."

Oscar winner Eddie, 35, has been noticeably absent from the public eye since little Iris was born, with the star admitting he felt compelled to step away from the limelight to spend as much time with his family as he could.

"As any mother or father finds, being pulled away from your kids to go to work is tricky, so it makes you think harder, perhaps, about what choices you make," he told U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain, while promoting his Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, last year.

Redmayne only has two projects in the works right now - he is currently filming the Fantastic Beasts sequel after wrapping his voiceover work for upcoming animated comedy Early Man.

Eddie married public relations executive Hannah in 2014.