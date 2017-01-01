Tyrese Gibson threatens to quit Furious franchise if Dwayne Johnson returns

Tyrese Gibson is refusing to make another Fast and Furious franchise sequel if Dwayne Johnson is involved.

The Hollywood heavyweights have been engaged in a public feud for months, with the pair most recently falling out over Universal Pictures bosses' plans to create a spin-off movie based around Dwayne and Jason Statham's characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw.

Tyrese took to Instagram in September (17) to vent his frustrations against Johnson, accusing his rival castmate of selfishly holding up the release of Furious 9 for personal gain, and on Wednesday (01Nov17) the star unleashed another tirade on social media, vowing to retire his character, Roman Pierce, if Dwayne signs up for the next instalment.

"Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne (sic) is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce (sic)," Gibson wrote.

Tyrese's ultimatum was published the same day he released a lengthy video of himself breaking down over his upcoming family court hearing. The star faces losing custody of his daughter after he was hit with a temporary restraining order by his ex-wife Norma, who accuses him of spanking their 10-year-old daughter Shayla so bad she could not sit down.

In the desperate three-minute long video, Tyrese stated, "nobody wants to hire me", while lamenting about the personal and professional problems Norma's bid for sole custody is causing him.

And in his message about Dwayne, he accused his castmate of purposefully jeopardising his career.

"You mess with family and my daughters survival (sic) I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you’re a 'Clown'......," Tyrese continued, before veering off into an unintelligible rant alleging Johnson is getting fit using steroids for his forthcoming Furious spin-off.

Johnson's stand-alone Hobbs movie is slated for a 2019 release, while Fast & Furious 9 will hit cinemas in 2020, with Vin Diesel, Tyrese and Lucas Black so far signed on to star.