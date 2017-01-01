Playboy bosses put Brett Ratner's Hugh Hefner biopic on hold

Brett Ratner's Hugh Hefner biopic has been put on hold following allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the filmmaker.

Natasha Henstridge, Olivia Munn, and four other women have detailed their alleged experiences with Ratner in a Los Angeles Times article, which was published on Wednesday (01Nov17).

Ratner has vehemently denied the accusations against him, but bosses at Playboy Enterprises have announced they are stalling the film so they can further investigate the situation.

"We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner," a Playboy Enterprises spokesperson says. "We find this kind of behaviour completely unacceptable. We are putting all further development of our projects with (Ratner's production company) RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further."

Last month (Oct17), Ratner announced Jared Leto had signed on to portray the late publishing mogul.

"Jared is an old friend," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "When he heard I got the rights to Hef's story, he told me, 'I want to play him. I want to understand him'. And I really believe Jared can do it. He's one of the great actors of today."

However, Leto's representative is now denying reports he was set to take on the role.

"Jared Leto is not and was not attached to a Brett Ratner-directed Hugh Hefner film, nor will he be working with him in the future," the representative said, according to Deadline. "Earlier reports were incorrect and not confirmed by his representatives."

Meanwhile, Ratner is also planning to reboot the Hefner-hosted, late-1960s talk show Playboy After Dark.