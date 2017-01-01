Kevin Spacey 'seeking treatment' amid sexual abuse allegations

Kevin Spacey is to "seek evaluation and treatment" amid numerous sexual abuse allegations against him, his PR team has confirmed.

The 58-year-old actor has been in the press since Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp came forward with a tale of how Spacey had attempted to seduce him when he was just 14 years old. The Oscar-winning star released a lengthy apology after Rapp went public with his story, and also used it to come out as gay - leading to significant criticism from those in the LGBTQ community.

Since Rapp's admission, numerous other figures have come forward with their own tales about Spacey, leading to the House of Cards actor considering getting professional help.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” his representative Staci Wolfe said in a statement. "No other information is available at this time."

Spacey's decision to potentially go down the professional help route mirrors that of Harvey Weinstein. The movie mogul's life turned upside down when an expose was published in The New York Times detailing three decades of alleged sexual abuse and harassment. Actresses including Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow have accused Weinstein of harassment, while former Charmed actress Rose McGowan is among those who have alleged the producer raped them. Weinstein has "unequivocally" denied any claims of non-consensual sex, but jetted to Arizona in the wake of the allegations to check into The Meadows rehab centre to seek treatment for his sex addiction.

Spacey's life has been similarly in turmoil since Rapp came forward with his claims. His hit Netflix show House of Cards has been cancelled after the upcoming sixth season, with the streaming service saying it was "deeply troubled" by the allegations, while Spacey's acting course on online video hub MasterClass has also been pulled. A reference to Spacey in Tuesday night's (31Oct17) episode of NBC show This Is Us was removed, while three more men have now come forward with claims that the actor abused them.