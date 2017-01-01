Beyonce confirmed for The Lion King

Disney bosses have confirmed Beyonce will be voicing the character Nala in the upcoming The Lion King remake.

Rumours of her casting have been circulating for months, but now film chiefs have made it official by posting the full cast on Facebook.

Beyonce is billed as Beyonce Knowles-Carter, alongside castmates Donald Glover, who will voice adult Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, as Scar, John Oliver, as Zazu, and Seth Rogen, who will put his comedic talents to good use laying down Pumbaa’s vocals.

James Earl Jones is bringing his dulcet tones back to the part of Mufasa, a role he first voiced in the 1994 animated classic.

Jon Favreau is directing the new film, and will be using the same Virtual Reality techniques he utilised for his version of The Jungle Book in 2016, which paired child actor Neel Sethi with a cast of jungle animals, voiced by the likes of Idris Elba, Bill Murray, and Ben Kingsley. The movie won the Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects earlier this year (17).

The original Lion King, which starred Matthew Broderick and Jeremy Irons, was also victorious at the Academy Awards, bagging Best Original Song for Elton John and Tim Rice’s Can You Feel the Love Tonight, as well as Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer. German film score composer Hans is once again taking the musical reigns on the reimagined Lion King.

The new film hits theatres in July 2019.