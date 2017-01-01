Tyrese Gibson assures fans he's fine after emotional video

Tyrese Gibson has assured fans he is fine after breaking down in an emotional Instagram video on Wednesday night (01Nov17).

The Furious 7 actor sparked concerns for his wellbeing when he began sobbing in a video while ranting about his custody battle with ex-wife Norma over their 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

He has now returned to Instagram to insist he is doing all right and that being a father is the most important thing to him.

"Contrary to what some of y'all may believe, I'm actually okay. And I'm not putting this up to calm people down," he said. "If people are having conversations about what's going on in my personal life... my private life has always been private. Do your research. Anybody who's ever been in my life will tell you, 'I've never seen him cry that way, I've never seen him have a meltdown'.

"I'm not a singer, I'm not an actor, I'm not a producer, I'm not a writer, I'm not a celebrity. I'm a father. Okay? I'm a father, it's a universal thing."

He also said the drama wasn't a case of "men vs. women" but "men vs. liars", referring to his earlier claims that Norma was trying to wreck his life by creating domestic abuse allegations because she was bitter about his new marriage.

In Wednesday's emotional video, he pleaded, "Don't take my baby, please don't take my baby... This is all I got" and then stopped to consider if the footage would impact his current custody battle. He added, "Oh my God, am I doing something illegal by doing this video?"

During his overnight rants, he also claimed he would exit the Fast and Furious franchise if Dwayne Johnson, who he is locked in a feud with, wasn't dropped from Fast 9.

Norma won a temporary restraining order against her ex after claiming Tyrese had been violent to both her and Shayla, and she is now seeking permanent protection. Tyrese claims he hasn't seen Shayla in two months, but he reportedly had monitored visitation with her on Sunday.