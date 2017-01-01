Randy Quaid: 'My teenage neighbour raped me when I was five'

Randy Quaid has alleged he was raped by his 14-year-old neighbour when he was just five.

The Independence Day actor took to Twitter to reveal graphic details of the horrific incident, claiming that the neighbour, called Rodney, had threatened to "bust me over the head" with a bottle of rubbing alcohol if he didn't submit to the rape. Following the sexual assault, Quaid and his mother told a police officer who lived across the street what had happened, with the officer sitting "with (Rodney) in the living room until his parents came home".

He didn't reveal any further details about what happened following his admission, but added that he believes the trauma of the rape contributed to his decision to become an actor.

"Immersing myself in a character is a means of channelling the rage, removing me from myself essentially allowing me to utilise the emotional baggage that’s piled up inside through the years. Many actors have experienced severe emotional trauma in their lives to one degree or another. For us, acting is more than just a career, it’s a way of coping, a welcomed survival mechanism,” he wrote.

Quaid, 67, added that he was encouraged to come forward about the rape after seeing other brave victims making allegations against disgraced Hollywood power players including producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey and director James Toback.

"I don’t speak much about what happened that day so long ago. I grew up believing the incident hadn’t affected me but I realise as I grow older that it did debilitate me in ways not so evident as to make me fully aware of the consequences of the rape on a very deep, personal level," he added. "I supressed my feelings and as a result I became very shy, placing too much trust in people undeserving of my trust, my instincts for self-preservation blunted; I was left feeling vulnerable, and the vulnerability in turn manifests itself in personality and behaviour, which does not go unnoticed by vicious Hollywood predators where I continue to be taken advantage of by these monsters."