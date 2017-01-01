Quentin Tarantino 'only scoping major studios for upcoming film'

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly only scoping out "major studios" to release his next film as he wants a company that can unveil the project on a global scale.

The American filmmaker is looking for a new home for his upcoming feature, currently referred to as #9, after breaking ties with The Weinstein Company following the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein, which has seen countless women accuse the disgraced former board member of sexual abuse and assault. He and Tarantino had worked together extensively in the past on films including Pulp Fiction.

According to Deadline, Tarantino and his representatives from talent agency William Morris Endeavor are pitching the script of the forthcoming movie to various big studios, excluding Disney due to its R rating. Names previously thrown into the mix include Warner Bros., Universal Pictures and Paramount, and it's thought these have potential due to their worldwide presence.

The film is said to be inspired by serial killer Charles Manson, and reportedly has a similar budget to 2012's Django Unchained, which cost an estimated $100 million (£75 million) to make. It's thought a deal will come about within the next fortnight.

Deadline previously reported that Australian actress Margot Robbie has been approached to play Sharon Tate, one of Manson's victims who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with director Roman Polanski's child when she was killed at the age of 26. Tarantino has also apparently reached out to actors including Brad Pitt and Samuel L.Jackson, who have previously starred in his projects, to appear in the upcoming film.

Website TheWrap recently reported that Tarantino is making studios go through a "complicated process" to win the project, including visiting his agent's office just to read the script. Once bids are in, there is said to be a second round of discussions planned for executives to pitch their ideas to the director themselves.