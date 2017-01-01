Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet secretly wed - report

Justice League star Jason Momoa has reportedly tied the knot with his longtime love Lisa Bonet.

The couple officially married at their home in Topanga, California last month (Oct17), although it has been widely and inaccurately reported that they initially tied the knot in November, 2007.

“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they 'made it official'.”

Another source informs the outlet the couple purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office on 2 October (17), one week before their nuptials took place.

The intimate gathering was star-studded, with actor Michael Fassbender and his new wife Alicia Vikander in attendance. Bonet's actress daughter Zoe Kravitz, who she shares with her rocker ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, was also there to support her mum.

Momoa, who recently wrapped filming his upcoming superhero movie Aquaman in Australia, also invited many of his former co-stars and work colleagues to the wedding.

“He stays close with the people he works with on movies and is a really nice guy,” the source shares. “It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend.”

Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, first began dating in 2005 after they were introduced to each other through mutual friends. The newlyweds share two kids together - daughter Lola, 10, and son Nakoa-Wolf, who turns nine years old in December (17).